Pilots Scolded for Flying Near Air Force One

A Spirit Airlines flight received urgent and repeated commands from air traffic controllers to steer clear of Air Force One over Long Island on Tuesday as the presidential plane carried President Trump and first lady Melania Trump to the UK. Communication recordings reveal a sense of urgency as Spirit Flight 1300, traveling from Florida's Fort Lauderdale to Boston, was told repeatedly to "turn 20 degrees right," with one controller even chiding the pilots with, "Pay attention. Get off the iPad." Flight data suggests the two aircraft were flying parallel about 8 miles apart and were 11 miles apart when on paths that could've crossed, per CBS News . The distance was well within federal safety standards, but apparently closer than controllers were comfortable with. Newsweek has a view of the flight paths.

The incident was first flagged publicly by an aviation enthusiast on social media, and while there was never any danger, according to the FAA, the interaction provided a rare peek into the tense choreography of keeping airspace clear during the president's travels. The pilots' responses were mostly lost to static, but after the instructions were acknowledged, the controller pointed out the distinctive paint job of Air Force One, urging the Spirit crew to keep an eye on the iconic 747. "I'm sure you can see who it is," the controller said. "He's white and blue." Spirit Airlines later emphasized that "safety is always our top priority" and said Flight 1300 followed all procedures and instructions before landing in Boston without incident.