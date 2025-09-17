FBI Hunting Suspect After Car Rams Its Gate in Pittsburgh

The FBI is searching for a man accused of driving a vehicle into the gate at the FBI's Pittsburgh field office early Wednesday, naming the suspect as Donald Henson, a Penn Hills resident. The incident is said to have occurred around 2:40am on the city's South Side. While no injuries were reported, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano described the crash as "an act of terror" and "a targeted attack on this building," per WTAE . He added that Henson had shown up at that office within recent weeks to file a complaint, noting it "didn't make a whole lot of sense," per ABC News .

One witness tells WTAE she heard screeching tires, then saw a man exit the crashed vehicle, retrieve an object from the passenger side—which she initially mistook for a gun; it turned out to be an American flag—and place it on a nearby fence while shouting before fleeing. Another witness described the suspect as incoherent as he walked away from the crash site. Additional accounts noted that the perp left the area "like nothing happened." NBC News reports on photos from the scene that showed a white Toyota Corolla in front of a metal fence.

The FBI notes there was an apparent reference to suicide and "some vulgarity" scribbled on the side of the vehicle, which they say was registered to Henson, per ABC. Authorities are asking that anyone who spots Henson or knows of his whereabouts to contact police; he's considered to possibly be dangerous. Details about Henson's potential motive or what was stated during the incident haven't thus far been disclosed.