US Tennis Star Ruffles Feathers With Her Take on Chinese Food

American tennis star Taylor Townsend says she will do "better" in the future after sparking outrage online for her take on traditional Chinese dishes. Townsend, who is in Shenzhen for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, posted videos to Instagram in which she expressed shock at dishes made from frog, turtle, and sea cucumber, per the BBC . The world's top-ranked doubles player, who at one point appeared alongside teammate Hailey Baptiste, described the food as "crazy" and "wild," rating the experience "a solid two out of 10." She also joked that she ought to "talk to HR" about the food quality, per the AP .

Her comments quickly drew criticism across social media, igniting a debate about cultural sensitivity and respect. A trending hashtag in China labeled her comments as a public insult to Chinese cuisine, and many urged visitors to respect local customs, even if the food isn't to their taste. Facing mounting backlash, Townsend took to Instagram again, this time to issue an apology. "There's no excuse, there's no words, and, for me, I will be better," she said in the video, acknowledging that she is "so privileged as a professional athlete to be able to travel all around the world and experience cultural differences." (The incident comes on the heels of another recent controversy involving Townsend.)