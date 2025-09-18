Ohio High School Scraps Football Season Amid Hazing Scandal

A renowned Ohio high school has abruptly canceled its football season after a federal lawsuit alleged players suffered violent hazing and abuse while coaches turned a blind eye, NBC News reports. The suit was filed by the mother of an incoming freshman at Ursuline High School, a Catholic institution in Youngstown, Ohio; she claims her son and other players endured physical and sexual abuse from teammates during a sleepaway football camp held over the summer. According to court documents, an assistant coach dismissed her concerns as "just boys being boys," and administrators failed to act until the lawsuit and public criticism surfaced.

The complaint, filed under Title IX, names the school, several coaches, administrators, and the local Catholic Diocese, along with 11 unidentified players and their parents. The allegations detail a series of alleged assaults during the nine-day, multi-state trip, including incidents that were allegedly recorded and circulated among players. The lawsuit argues that coaches were aware of the behavior but did little to intervene. In addition to canceling the season, the school is also suspending the head coach and placing two assistant coaches on leave. The Ohio High School Athletic Association has also barred Ursuline players from joining other teams this year. Concerned parents met Tuesday to discuss a path forward, as they insist the entire team is being punished for the actions of a few, WKBN reports.

Another Title IX lawsuit, filed days later, accuses school officials of failing to address separate harassment claims involving a female student and a football player, alleging the school discouraged police involvement and took no protective measures. The school's Fighting Irish football team has won at least 10 games per season for the past four years, and former players include former NFL player-turned-football broadcaster Paul Maguire and actor Ed O'Neill, who went on to star in Married... with Children and Modern Family.