Texas Man's Alaska Hike Turns Fatal

A Texas man on an Alaska cruise died after he and a fellow passenger fell while hiking the Mount Roberts trail in Juneau, state troopers say. The two men, both visiting from the cruise ship, slipped down the steep mountainside Tuesday evening after mistakenly going off trail amid foggy, rainy weather that made conditions slick, a troopers rep tells the AP. Juneau Mountain Rescue was able to reach one man, who escaped with minor injuries. The other, 36-year-old Britian Pool, slid farther and was later found dead with the help of drones, per Alaska News Source. His body has been sent to the state medical examiner and his family notified.