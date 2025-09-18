Texas Man's Alaska Hike Turns Fatal

A Texas man on an Alaska cruise died after he and a fellow passenger fell while hiking the Mount Roberts trail in Juneau, state troopers say. The two men, both visiting from the cruise ship, slipped down the steep mountainside Tuesday evening after mistakenly going off trail amid foggy, rainy weather that made conditions slick, a troopers rep tells the AP. Juneau Mountain Rescue was able to reach one man, who escaped with minor injuries. The other, 36-year-old Britian Pool, slid farther and was later found dead with the help of drones, per Alaska News Source. His body has been sent to the state medical examiner and his family notified.
In the wake of the accident, local guides are reminding visitors and residents that Alaska's backcountry is as unforgiving as it is beautiful. Preparation, the experts say, is essential. They advise letting someone know your route and return time, packing emergency supplies, downloading maps and carrying a compass, and never hiking alone if possible, per ANS. Expedition Alaska owner and guide Carl Donahue puts it simply: "Have a skill set that meets the conditions," and if you find yourself lost, "stop and hug a tree."