Roller Coaster Rider Died of Blunt Impact Injuries

A man who was unresponsive after riding a roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort's newest park died from blunt impact injuries, a medical examiner said Thursday. Joshua Stephany, the medical examiner for the Orlando area, ruled the death an accident after performing an autopsy, the AP reports. The statement from Stephany did not mention any details about the injuries, including where on the body they were found. WESH reports that the man has been identified as 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala.

Zavala was found unresponsive after riding the coaster at Epic Universe on Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Dennis Speigel, CEO of International Theme Park Services, an industry consulting company, called the autopsy's conclusion "pretty shocking," and he said it raised more questions than it answered. "Was it the head or the chest? Was he banging around? Was he in his seat properly?" Speigel said. "Was it an accident caused by the ride or him doing something?"

The roller coaster involved was Stardust Racers, Universal officials said in a statement. It's described on the resort's website as "a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph." Universal opened the park in May. It has five themed sections and a 500-room hotel. It's the first major, traditional theme park to open in Florida since 1999. The addition of Epic Universe brought the total number of parks at the Florida resort to four, including Universal Studios. Florida's largest theme parks are exempt from state safety inspections, unlike smaller venues and fairs. Instead, the largest theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal conduct their own inspections and have their own protocols, but they must report to the state any injury or death.