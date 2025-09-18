Stewart Changes Schedule After Kimmel Decision

Jon Stewart plans to host Thursday's episode of The Daily Show, one day after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely following comments he made about MAGA's response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Stewart, who hosted The Daily Show from 1999 through 2015, normally hosts the show only on Mondays now, the AP reports. His featured guest will be Maria Ressa, a journalist and author of How to Stand Up to a Dictator. Ressa shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for freedom of expression in her home country of the Philippines.