Stewart Changes Schedule After Kimmel Decision

In a rare Thursday appearance, comedian to host The Daily Show
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 18, 2025 6:20 PM CDT
Stewart Returns to Set a Day After Kimmel Decision
Jon Stewart poses in the press room with the award for outstanding talk series for "The Daily Show" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Jon Stewart plans to host Thursday's episode of The Daily Show, one day after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely following comments he made about MAGA's response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Stewart, who hosted The Daily Show from 1999 through 2015, normally hosts the show only on Mondays now, the AP reports. His featured guest will be Maria Ressa, a journalist and author of How to Stand Up to a Dictator. Ressa shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for freedom of expression in her home country of the Philippines.

