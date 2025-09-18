Guest Dies After Riding Stardust Racers at Epic Universe

A man in his 30s died on Wednesday after riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe, Universal Orlando's newest theme park. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive guest at the park. The man was found unconscious, taken to a nearby hospital, and later pronounced dead. WESH reports crime scene units and forensic teams were seen photographing the ride vehicle in the loading area.

The sheriff's office has launched a death investigation; according to Universal's app, the ride is on an "extended closure," Fox 35 reports. "Universal is cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff's Office following a tragic event involving a guest at Epic Universe on Wednesday night," a spokesperson said. "We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones."

Epic Universe opened in May with attractions including Super Nintendo World and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter's Ministry of Magic, NBC News reports. On the dual-launch Stardust Racers coaster—one of the most anticipated attractions, according to Fox 35—guests race each other at up to 62mph.

Universal's description of the ride: "Share a race across the cosmos on Stardust Racers, a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph. Board a comet and rocket to the furthest reaches of the stars, at heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track. Race along an inverted crisscross, known as the 'Celestial Spin' in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music."

story continues below

.