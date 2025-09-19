Potential School Shooting Averted Thanks to Tip

A quick-thinking tipster, a social media post, and rapid coordination between the FBI and NYPD may have stopped a school shooting at a Queens high school, NBC News reports. A 16-year-old student at Benjamin Cardozo High School was arrested Thursday after authorities say he brought a loaded handgun to school and posted a threatening message on Instagram saying, "boutta shoot the school up." The post prompted a tip to law enforcement and set off a rapid response involving the FBI and the NYPD.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the FBI first flagged the Instagram post around 11:30am after a tipster alerted them. Investigators were able to quickly trace the message—written during school hours and accompanied by a photo of schoolwork—to the student, whose identity has not been made public. He does not have a criminal record, ABC 7 reports.

School officials removed the student from class without any disturbance and, after contacting his parent for consent, searched his backpack. They allegedly found a loaded .9mm handgun with 13 rounds in the magazine. The student was taken into custody about an hour after the post was first flagged. Police have not said what charges he may face.

Mayor Eric Adams called the incident both a troubling societal failure and a demonstration of effective inter-agency cooperation, Fox News 5 reports. "This was a failure of a society that allows 16-year-olds to get so close to shooting up a school," Adams said, but added that the incident was also "a perfect example of the system working properly."