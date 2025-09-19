After Meeting With Xi, Trump Has News on TikTok

Trump talked with Chinese leader Xi Jinping by phone on Friday in a push to finalize a deal to allow TikTok to keep operating in the US. According to the Wall Street Journal, that deal was approved, with a group of investors set to take control of the company's US operations. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal." Trump, who later in the post wrote that he "[appreciated] the TikTok approval," also noted he and Xi will meet at the APEC Summit next month in South Korea, and that he'll travel to China early next year, with Xi hoping to visit the US "at an appropriate time," per the AP. More: