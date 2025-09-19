Judge Tosses Trump's $15B Suit Against New York Times

A federal judge has dismissed President Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, sharply criticizing the former president's lengthy complaint as improper for federal court. US District Judge Steven Merryday, a George HW Bush appointee, on Friday described Trump's sprawling 85-page lawsuit as "decidedly ... impermissible" under federal court rules, which require "a short and plain statement of why he deserves relief," as Reuters puts it. Trump was given 28 days to file a new complaint that must number fewer than 40 pages. Key lines from Merryday, per the Washington Post: