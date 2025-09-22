Brand's Mountain Fireworks Display Badly Bombs

A fiery dragon-shaped fireworks display in Tibet, meant to celebrate mountain culture, has landed outdoor brand Arc'teryx in hot water, sparking backlash on Chinese social media over its environmental impact. Critics argued Friday's daytime pyrotechnic show, designed by renowned artist Cai Guo-Qiang, at an altitude of about 18,000 feet in the Shigatse region of the Himalayas was at odds with the Canadian outdoor clothing brand's conservation-focused image and potentially harmful to the fragile mountain ecosystem, per the BBC and NBC News . Social media users issued calls for a boycott while questioning how such a spectacle was ever approved for the ecologically sensitive region.

A local environmental official said the event required no review because it used eco-friendly materials outside protected areas, per NBC. The official also said there was no sign of ecological damage. Still, Arc'teryx—whose parent company is owned by the Chinese sportswear company Anta—apologized, acknowledging the display was "out of line" with its values. The company said the fireworks used biodegradable materials but pledged to work with an external agency to evaluate the environmental impact regardless. The artist, who was behind the fireworks shows at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, also expressed regret and said he would assist local authorities in assessing damage and supporting recovery efforts if needed.