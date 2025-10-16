Cops: Crew Was Trying to Calm Flier When She Attacked

An Alaska Airlines passenger had to be restrained Tuesday after alleging attacking at least one crew member, forcing an emergency landing. The flight from Portland, Oregon, to Dallas ultimately landed in Boise, Idaho, where police arrested 61-year-old Tracy Barkhimer of White Salmon, Washington, and charged her with two counts of misdemeanor battery. Police said Barkhimer displayed "erratic behavior" before allegedly striking two airline employees who were trying to calm her, Fox News reports. However, Alaska Airlines said only one flight attendant was assaulted.

Flight attendants and other crew managed to restrain Barkhimer before police met the plane just before 1:30am—about an hour after takeoff, per KTVB. Police said officers spoke with two victims, who signed affidavits for a citizen's arrest. Barkhimer was removed from the aircraft without incident, taken into custody, and booked into Ada County Jail. The airline, which apologized for the disruption, said she has been banned from future flights with the company. After a medical evaluation, the flight crew was cleared to continue working, and the flight resumed its journey to Texas following a 90-minute delay.