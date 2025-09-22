The River Was 'Untouchable.' Now Hundreds Dive In

For the first time in nearly a century, hundreds of swimmers dove into the Chicago River for an organized swim Sunday, marking a striking reversal for a waterway long synonymous with pollution. Around 300 participants, some in wetsuits, braved the cold for a mile-long swim, a feat organizers say would have been unimaginable just decades ago. Doug McConnell, the event's organizer, spent years lobbying city officials for this moment, inspired by similar events in European cities. "The psychology of so many Chicagoans was that the river is untouchable—this isn't true and we are proving this today," he said, per the Guardian .

The river was once a dumping ground for sewage and industrial waste and for decades served as a de facto sewer for the city's slaughterhouses. That history helped foster a sense of disbelief that anyone would willingly enter the water. But improvements driven by the Clean Water Act of the 1970s, new sewage and storm water infrastructure, and persistent cleanup efforts have turned the river around, and fish, beavers, muskrats, otters, and turtles have returned, per the Guardian and New York Times. Friends of the Chicago River even won an international prize earlier this month in recognition of the group's work to restore the river.

Water testing confirmed the river met safety standards for swimmers ahead of Sunday's swim, the first such group event since 1927, which was led by Olympic gold medalist Olivia Smoliga. "The fact they were able to clean up the river and do such great work, to have this full on race happen, is trippy. But it's really cool," said Smoliga, who grew up in Chicago's suburbs, per the Guardian. All but three of the 263 participants completed the mile loop, per the Times. Though organizers remain wary of backsliding, given recent rollbacks in federal environmental protections, they hope the swim will now become an annual event and perhaps inspire similar events in other US cities.