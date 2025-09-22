He Spent $8K on Flights Over Visa Rule Confusion

The BBC has a story illustrating the weekend confusion that arose after a surprise move by the White House on visas for skilled foreign workers. The outlet speaks to a software worker who spent $8,000 on flights in a mad scramble to return to the US from his native India to beat a perceived deadline. How it played out:

On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order stipulating that companies must pay a $100,000 fee for applicants of H-1B visas. But as the Wall Street Journal reports, the initial wording was vague—it wasn't clear whether the fee applied to existing workers or only to new applicants, or even whether it was a one-time fee or an annual one.