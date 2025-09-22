Putin Offers Extension on Last Nuclear Arms Treaty With US

With the clock ticking on the last major nuclear arms treaty between Washington and Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a one-year extension—if President Trump agrees to do the same. Putin on Monday floated a proposal to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which restricts both countries' deployed strategic nuclear warheads and delivery systems, just over four months before the Feb. 5 expiration date, per Reuters . Trump has previously expressed interest in a new arms control deal—potentially one that also ropes in China—though no substantive talks have materialized.

The clock is ticking for both countries to find common ground, or risk entering a new era of strategic uncertainty. Speaking at a meeting of Russia's Security Council, Putin said Moscow wanted to "avoid provoking a further strategic arms race." The Russian leader is "keen to avoid what could be costly new expenditures on weapons," given the cost of his war in Ukraine, per the New York Times.

He said Moscow is "prepared to continue adhering to the central numerical limits under the New START Treaty for one year" beyond the expiration date, but "this measure will only be viable if the United States acts in a similar manner and does not take steps that undermine or violate the existing balance of deterrence capabilities." The 10-year treaty was signed in 2010 and extended for another five years in early 2021, though it "has not been fully functioning" since Russia previously suspended annual inspections of nuclear sites and providing data on nuclear forces, per the Times. Putin did not comment on those aspects of the treaty.