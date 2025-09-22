Erika Kirk's 'Remarkable' Speech Earns Praise

The editorial board of the Washington Post thinks Erika Kirk set an example for the nation at her husband's memorial service on Sunday. The widow of Charlie Kirk delivered the "most powerful eulogy" of all the speakers, the editors write. They point out that while President Trump professed hatred for his political enemies, Erika Kirk forgave her husband's killer:

She said her husband "wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life," those "wasting their lives on distractions, and the men consumed with resentment, anger, and hate. ... That young man. I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it's what Charlie would do." See her full speech via CNN.