Tourist's Vacation Kicks Off With Month in Italian Prison

A Romanian tourist's dream vacation in Italy turned into a disaster at his very first breakfast: He was mistaken for a fugitive, arrested, and locked in prison. The man identified as Ovidiu A. was taken into custody at his hotel in Caorle, near Venice, on Aug. 24 because the name he provided at check-in matched that of a Romanian criminal convicted in Italy for aggravated theft, reports CBS News. Ovidiu then found himself in a bureaucratic web as his family waited in confusion. The wait would last almost a month.