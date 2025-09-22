World  | 
Italy

Tourist's Vacation Kicks Off With Month in Italian Prison

Romanian man was mistaken for convicted thief with the same name
Posted Sep 22, 2025 12:26 PM CDT
Tourist Spends Month in Italian Prison After Name Mix-Up
The door of a prison cell.   (Getty Images/allanswart)

A Romanian tourist's dream vacation in Italy turned into a disaster at his very first breakfast: He was mistaken for a fugitive, arrested, and locked in prison. The man identified as Ovidiu A. was taken into custody at his hotel in Caorle, near Venice, on Aug. 24 because the name he provided at check-in matched that of a Romanian criminal convicted in Italy for aggravated theft, reports CBS News. Ovidiu then found himself in a bureaucratic web as his family waited in confusion. The wait would last almost a month.

Ovidiu's lawyer, Stefano De Rosa, said it was a slog to gather proof of mistaken identity, a task complicated by a lack of communication among various Italian agencies—police, courts, carabinieri, and prison authorities. "I had to request documentation from each office," De Rosa told reporters. "The nightmare is over," said Ovidiu upon being reunited with his family, according to Italy's Corriere del Veneto newspaper. Despite the ordeal, the family plans to salvage what's left of their vacation, opting for a few days at the beach before heading home to Romania.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X