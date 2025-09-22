GOP Is Making Big Gains Among Gen Z Men

A new report from Decision Desk HQ points to a troubling trend for Democrats: Generation Z men are increasingly registering with the GOP, raising questions about how the party can regain traction with a key group of young voters ahead of 2026. The analysis, covering 31 states as of January 2025, highlights a sharp drop in Democratic registration among young men, especially white men, where the rate has fallen from around 49% to just 29%. Young nonwhite men also show a decline, with registration dipping from 66% to 54%. In contrast, Democratic registration among young women—particularly women of color—has held steady or only slipped modestly.

Party strategists caution that registration numbers don't always translate to election-day choices, and note that Gen Z's political loyalties appear unusually volatile. Still, the numbers are sparking introspection among Democrats, some of whom worry the party is not listening closely enough to young men's concerns. the Hill reports. "They're dissatisfied. They're anxious. They're not attached really to either party," says Democratic pollster Celinda Lake.

Recent polls back up the registration data, showing young men now favoring Republicans over Democrats by a small margin, while young women break heavily Democratic. Some Democrats see an opportunity to reverse these losses by focusing on economic issues such as jobs, inflation, and cost of living—areas where recent polling finds young men's approval of President Trump has slipped. Party strategists suggest Democrats need to invest more in ground-level engagement and clarify their message on why their economic policies better serve young people.

story continues below

"Right now, I'm very concerned that we're not doing enough because we're failing to listen to what voters want," Democratic activist David Hogg tells the Hill, noting that Democratic leaders including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries haven't endorsed Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor. "That's how a tent collapses," says Hogg, who was forced out as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee over a plan to launch primary campaigns against older Democratic lawmakers seen as ineffective against Trump.