Trump Slammed for 'Dangerous' Tylenol Advice

"Taking Tylenol is not good," President Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday. "I'll say it. It's not good." The president—flanked by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the surgeon general—said that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, had been linked to autism and that doctors will be advised not to prescribe it to pregnant women, the BBC reports. Tylenol maker Kenvue said it strongly disagree with Trump's remarks. "Sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism," the company said.

Trump didn't offer any new evidence behind the FDA's recommendation, and experts pushed back against his comments, with Dr. Steven Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, saying his message was "irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients."

"Today's announcement by HHS is not backed by the full body of scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the many and complex causes of neurologic challenges in children," Fleischman said. "It is highly unsettling that our federal health agencies are willing to make an announcement that will affect the health and well-being of millions of people without the backing of reliable data."