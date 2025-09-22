Health | autism Trump Teases 'Amazing' News About Autism Administration will reportedly link the disorder to the use of Tylenol during pregnancy By John Johnson Posted Sep 22, 2025 6:54 AM CDT Copied Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) During his speech at the Charlie Kirk memorial on Sunday, President Trump teased what he described as a historic announcement to come on Monday about autism. "I think you're going to find it to be amazing," said the president, per USA Today. "I think we found an answer to autism." The best guess is that it involves Tylenol: The Washington Post and Politico report that the Trump administration will warn that the use of Tylenol by pregnant women can increase the risk of autism, and it will advise them to take the drug only for high fevers. The same would apply to generic acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol. (Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported this was coming.) At the same time, the administration—led by health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—will push the use of leucovorin, a cancer and anemia drug, as a potential treatment for autism. Expect much controversy. Axios notes that a large study out of Sweden last year found no connection between the pain medication and autism. However, smaller studies have suggested otherwise, particularly when the drug is used early in pregnancy. Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, said in a statement: "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers." Read These Next Joe Biden's post-presidential life not as cushy as predecessors. Superyacht's eye-catching feature also doomed it. Erika Kirk forgives assassin as Trump voices 'hate.' Tom Brady's TV access and ties to the Raiders are blurry. Report an error