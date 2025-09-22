Trump Teases 'Amazing' News About Autism

During his speech at the Charlie Kirk memorial on Sunday, President Trump teased what he described as a historic announcement to come on Monday about autism. "I think you're going to find it to be amazing," said the president, per USA Today. "I think we found an answer to autism." The best guess is that it involves Tylenol:

The Washington Post and Politico report that the Trump administration will warn that the use of Tylenol by pregnant women can increase the risk of autism, and it will advise them to take the drug only for high fevers. The same would apply to generic acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol. (Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported this was coming.)