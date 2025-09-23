Young Mom, Baby Separated for 2 Months Due to 'Error'

After two months of controversy and protest, a young Greenlandic mother in Denmark has finally won back custody of her infant daughter—taken from her just an hour after birth. Ivana Bronlund, an 18-year-old victim of childhood sexual abuse, gave birth on Aug. 11 in Hvidovre. Following a contentious parenting evaluation, local officials removed Bronlund's newborn just an hour after birth and placed her in foster care, reports the New York Times . The evaluation process, which included standardized psychological and IQ tests, was later criticized as flawed—particularly by Greenlandic advocates who argue such tests are culturally biased and unfairly impact Greenlandic families.

In response to growing criticism, Denmark introduced new guidelines in May barring the use of standardized psychological tests in parenting evaluations of Greenlandic parents, instead requiring culturally sensitive assessments. Local officials eventually admitted they'd made an "error" and the case was forwarded to a national appeals board. On Monday, the appeals board announced it was reversing the municipal decision, effectively siding with Bronlund after sustained public attention and protest. "My heart is whole again," the mother later wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her cradling the infant, per Stuff.co.nz.

Activists and members of the Greenlandic community in Denmark, numbering around 15,000, celebrated the outcome but highlighted ongoing issues, including that Greenlandic children born in Denmark are five times more likely to be placed in foster care compared to other children. "We are of course happy for Ivana and her family, but there are many other cases with the same flaws," says a rep for Sila 360, an Indigenous rights group. The Bronlund case has also become emblematic of broader concerns about discrimination and the legacy of Danish colonialism in Greenland. The Danish prime minister is expected to visit Greenland soon to officially apologize for past wrongs, especially those committed against Greenlandic women.