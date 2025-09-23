Errol Musk Accused of Abusing 5 of His Kids, Stepkids

Elon Musk's high profile has often included his personal life on display, but one area he has rarely discussed is his fractured relationship with his father, Errol Musk. According to a New York Times investigation, a central reason for this estrangement is a series of child sexual abuse allegations against Errol Musk—accusations that have persisted for decades and involved multiple family members.

The claims, dating back to the early 1990s, include allegations from Errol Musk's stepdaughter—who was 4 at the time—as well as later accusations regarding other stepchildren and two of his daughters. Police in both South Africa and California have opened at least three investigations tied to these allegations, though none has resulted in a conviction. Errol Musk, 79, denies all wrongdoing, attributing the allegations to family members seeking money from Elon and maintaining he's close with his eldest son, despite evidence to the contrary.

At times, Elon Musk has provided financial help to affected family members and attempted to distance his siblings and stepfamily from his father. Elon Musk has rarely commented publicly on his father, but his 2017 statement that Errol Musk had done "almost every evil thing you could possibly think of" and his more recent remarks in an authorized biography in which he says he no longer has contact with his father suggest deep wounds. More here.