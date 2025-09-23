World | Emmanuel Macron France's Macron Has a Very New York Experience French president gets stuck in traffic, even reaches out to Trump By John Johnson Posted Sep 23, 2025 11:53 AM CDT Copied French President Emmanuel Macron greets delegates upon arriving inside the United Nations General Assembly Hall, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at UN.. headquarters. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis) French President Emmanuel Macron got what the New York Post describes as an "authentic New York experience" Monday night: His limo got stuck in the gridlock of UN traffic. Ironically, it was caused when the NYPD shut things down so President Trump's own motorcade could arrive, per USA Today. A video shows Macron asking a police officer to let him pass, but the polite cop says it's impossible. At that point, the French president pulled out his phone and called Trump, as first reported in the French outlet Brut. "Hey, how are you?" Macron is heard saying in accented English. "Guess what, I am waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you. Ha!" But the American president apparently couldn't pull any strings: Macron and his entourage ended up hoofing it to the French embassy. (Read about Trump's speech to the General Assembly.) Read These Next Jimmy Kimmel is returning. 4 takeaways from the Charlie Kirk memorial. After Robert Redford's death, new interest in a murder suspect. The latest comedian to support Jimmy Kimmel may surprise you. Report an error