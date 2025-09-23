France's Macron Has a Very New York Experience

French President Emmanuel Macron got what the New York Post describes as an "authentic New York experience" Monday night: His limo got stuck in the gridlock of UN traffic. Ironically, it was caused when the NYPD shut things down so President Trump's own motorcade could arrive, per USA Today. A video shows Macron asking a police officer to let him pass, but the polite cop says it's impossible. At that point, the French president pulled out his phone and called Trump, as first reported in the French outlet Brut.