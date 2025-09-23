In UN Speech, Trump Bashes Climate Change 'Hoax'

President also criticizes the world body itself as well as former President Biden
Posted Sep 23, 2025 11:21 AM CDT
Trump Rails Against 'Con Job' of Climate Change at UN
President Trump addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.   (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Once the teleprompter glitch was out of the way, President Trump hit a wide range of subjects in an aggressive speech on Tuesday to the UN General Assembly. Highlights via the BBC, the AP, the Washington Post, and the New York Times:

  • Climate change: He called this the "greatest con job" in history, a statement a BBC reporter says was met with gasps. "If you don't [move] away from the green energy scam, your country is going to fail," Trump told his fellow world leaders. He said the idea of a carbon footprint is "a hoax made up by people … with evil intentions."
  • Immigration: Trump told the world body to end the "failed experiment of open borders," accusing the UN of facilitating an "invasion" of the US and other Western nations. He said Europe in particular is in "serious trouble" because of immigration.

  • Flexing: But even while depicting himself as a peacemaker, Trump boasted of ordering strikes on Iran and on alleged drug smugglers from Venezuela. "We will blow you out of existence," Trump warned future smugglers.
  • Biden: Trump went after his predecessor a number of times, referring to the "Sleepy Joe Biden administration" as one of the most "corrupt" and "incompetent." He again blamed the Russia-Ukraine war partly on Biden.
  • UN slam: "What is the purpose of the United Nations?" Trump asked. "I've always said (the UN) has such tremendous, tremendous potential, but it's not even coming close to living up to that potential." Trump said he has resolved multiple global conflicts in contrast to the UN. "Empty words don't solve wars."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X