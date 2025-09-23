In UN Speech, Trump Bashes Climate Change 'Hoax'

Once the teleprompter glitch was out of the way, President Trump hit a wide range of subjects in an aggressive speech on Tuesday to the UN General Assembly. Highlights via the BBC, the AP, the Washington Post, and the New York Times:

He called this the "greatest con job" in history, a statement a BBC reporter says was met with gasps. "If you don't [move] away from the green energy scam, your country is going to fail," Trump told his fellow world leaders. He said the idea of a carbon footprint is "a hoax made up by people … with evil intentions." Immigration: Trump told the world body to end the "failed experiment of open borders," accusing the UN of facilitating an "invasion" of the US and other Western nations. He said Europe in particular is in "serious trouble" because of immigration.