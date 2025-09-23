Oklahoma Tiger Handler Fatally Mauled During Show

A tiger handler with ties to the now-infamous Tiger King star Joe Exotic was fatally mauled Saturday by one of his own tigers during a show at an Oklahoma zoo. Authorities say Ryan Easley, 37, was nearing the end of a performance at Growler Pines Tiger Preserve, his family's private zoo in Hugo near the Texas border, when a tiger he'd raised since it was a cub turned on him, delivering fatal bites to his neck and shoulder. The attack happened in front of Easley's wife and daughter, with his wife managing to move the tiger to another enclosure after the incident, per the New York Times . Easley, pronounced dead at the scene, likely died instantly, the local sheriff tells ABC News .

Easley's father, himself a retired animal handler, said one of his son's best cats appeared to have taken "a love bite" at "the wrong spot," per the Times. This apparently happened during a painting demonstration with the tiger, per ABC. The zoo has suspended tours, calling the tragedy a reminder of the unpredictable nature of working with wild animals. Easley had acquired some of his tigers from Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who's currently serving a 21-year sentence for a murder-for-hire plot, though not the tiger involved in the attack. On Facebook, Exotic said the tiger was not to blame and that handlers "take risk in what we do."

Animal rights groups, including PETA and Humane World for Animals, drew attention to allegations of harsh training methods at Easley's previous act, ShowMe Tigers. Easley had previously defended his use of a whip, claiming it was purely for auditory cues rather than punishment. Easley and his wife opened Growler Pines in Hugo in 2021, offering tours mostly featuring retired circus tigers. The couple, both with circus backgrounds, had long planned to settle in the city known for its circus heritage. In a statement, the zoo described Easley as passionate about wildlife conservation and said he "dedicated his life to the protection and care of these magnificent animals."