Trump Takes Volatile Shot at London Mayor

In his speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, President Trump had plenty of criticism to dole out . But one of his more personal attacks came at the expense of London Mayor Sadiq Khan. As quoted by the BBC :

Khan, a Muslim, chose not to respond directly, with his office dismissing Trump's comments as "appalling and bigoted," per Sky News. "London is the greatest city in the world, safer than major US cities, and we're delighted to welcome the record number of US citizens moving here," said a spokesperson. Trump's comments came in the context of immigration, with the president suggesting that London was letting in too many asylum seekers.

The slam continues a pattern dating back to 2015, when Khan, then a Labour politician, criticized Trump's suggestion to ban Muslims from entering the US. Trump has since repeatedly targeted Khan, most recently calling him "among the worst mayors in the world" during a state visit to Britain last week. Trump also claimed that he made sure Khan was not invited to including a state banquet at Windsor Castle. Khan, for his part, said he was unconcerned by Trump's views and did not seek an invitation to the banquet.

Past exchanges have seen Trump label Khan "a stone-cold loser," while the mayor has accused Trump of fueling far-right sentiments. Despite the ongoing war of words, Khan has largely shrugged off the criticism, stating he has more pressing matters to address than Trump's rhetoric.