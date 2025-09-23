Trump Makes Big Shift on Ukraine War

President Trump said Tuesday that he believed Ukraine could win back all territory lost to Russia, a dramatic shift from his repeated calls for Kyiv to make concessions to end the war. Trump posted on Truth Social soon after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly gathering of world leaders, the AP reports.

"I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump wrote. "With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option."

"Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win," Trump wrote. "This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like 'a paper tiger.'"

Trump said that when people across Russia find out "what is really going on" with the war and their economy, "Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!"