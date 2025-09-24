Frat Suspended After Allegations of Brutal Hazing

Texas A&M's Kappa Sigma fraternity is on ice after several pledges landed in the hospital following what's been described as a brutal hazing ordeal. The university suspended the chapter and law enforcement is now digging into the allegations.

The alleged incident took place on September 14, when pledges were reportedly ordered to squat en masse in the mud for hours. "You have to put your hands on your heels and squat all as a group," one victim told KPRC 2 News. "And that's where we did three, four or 500 of those." He described a scene filled with yelling, blinding lights, and pledges vomiting or passing out. The aftermath: some couldn't walk, and at least one noticed his urine turning almost black—a potential sign of rhabdomyolysis, a dangerous muscle injury.

"If nothing changes, someone's gonna die," the victim said. "The main thing has to be that this never happens again."