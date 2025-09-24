US  | 
Frat Suspended After Allegations of Brutal Hazing

Kappa Sigma pledges at Texas A&M were reportedly hospitalized after extreme workout
Posted Sep 23, 2025 7:00 PM CDT

Texas A&M's Kappa Sigma fraternity is on ice after several pledges landed in the hospital following what's been described as a brutal hazing ordeal. The university suspended the chapter and law enforcement is now digging into the allegations.

  • The alleged incident took place on September 14, when pledges were reportedly ordered to squat en masse in the mud for hours. "You have to put your hands on your heels and squat all as a group," one victim told KPRC 2 News. "And that's where we did three, four or 500 of those." He described a scene filled with yelling, blinding lights, and pledges vomiting or passing out. The aftermath: some couldn't walk, and at least one noticed his urine turning almost black—a potential sign of rhabdomyolysis, a dangerous muscle injury.
  • "If nothing changes, someone's gonna die," the victim said. "The main thing has to be that this never happens again."

  • Multiple pledges were admitted to local hospitals in the following days. A source tells the Battalion student paper that some students were transferred from hospitals in Bryan-College Station to Houston for treatment of severe rhabdomyolysis.
  • One victim and his family say fraternity leaders instructed the men to visit different hospitals and to obscure the real reason for their injuries. Meanwhile, group chats lit up with messages trying to track down the "rat" after the story made the news.
  • Kappa Sigma's national office issued a statement pledging to hold anyone violating the fraternity's anti-hazing rules accountable; all activities at the Texas A&M chapter are now on hold. The university stressed that it does not tolerate hazing and is working with law enforcement on the investigation. The Brazos County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it is investigating the incident and is encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

