Daughter Will Finish Her Dad's Term in Congress

Southern Arizona voters on Tuesday chose Adelita Grijalva to succeed her father, the late US Rep. Raúl Grijalva , a progressive stalwart who represented the state for more than two decades in Congress. She defeated Republican candidate Daniel Butierez to represent a district that stretches from Yuma to Tucson and hugs almost the entire length of Arizona's border with Mexico, the AP reports. The seat was one of two remaining vacancies in blue districts that Democrats needed to hold to avoid losing more ground to Republicans in the US House. Grijalva thanked voters late Tuesday in a post on X, saying they made history together. "Now, let's get to work."

Despite the name recognition that came with her father's legacy, Adelita Grijalva said she was running on her own record. She voiced her support for limiting immigration enforcement operations at schools, hospitals, and churches. Grijalva will be the first Latina to represent Arizona in Congress. Democrats enjoy a nearly 2-1 voter registration advantage over Republicans in the mostly Hispanic district. Most of the region has been represented by Democrats since Arizona first became a state in 1912. Grijalva, who has served on local boards, won the Democratic primary with more than 60% of the vote, defeating a slate that included a former state lawmaker and a Gen Z digital strategist. She will serve the final 15 months of her father's term.