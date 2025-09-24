Back on TV, Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night television Tuesday after a nearly weeklong suspension and nearly broke down in tears, saying he wasn't trying to joke about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the AP reports. "I have no illusions about changing anyone's mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it's important to me as a human and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," Kimmel said, his voice breaking. "I don't think there's anything funny about it." Kimmel added: "Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what ... was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make." He said he understood his remarks last week to some "felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both."
Kimmel criticized the ABC affiliates who took his show off the air. "That's not legal. That's not American. It's un-American." He thanked the people who supported him, including people who disagree with him but who still stood up for his right to speak, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz: "It takes courage for them to speak out against this administration. They did and they deserve credit for it." Kimmel, who had been publicly silent since his suspension, also posted Tuesday on his Instagram account a picture of himself with the late television producer and free speech advocate Norman Lear. "Missing this guy today," he wrote. (Nearly a quarter of ABC affiliates declined to air Kimmel's show.)