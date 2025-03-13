Arizona Congressman, 77, Dies

Rep. Raul Grijalva died Thursday after a battle with lung cancer. The 77-year-old Democrat, the longest-serving member of Arizona's congressional delegation, died in Tucson, KPNX reports. Grijalva was elected to House for the 12th time in November after saying it would be his final term; he'd received the lung cancer diagnosis in April. "Rep. Grijalva's kind and humble nature was known to many," his congressional staff said in a statement. "He was approachable by all because he believed people should be treated as equals."

The son of a Mexican immigrant, Grijalva was an advocate of environmental protections during his political career, per the AP. "I came of age admiring Democrats who fought for civil rights, for women's rights, for clean air, clean water and for peace," Grijalva said in a 2016 speech to the Democratic National Convention. His office cited his work to safeguard the Grand Canyon and strengthen the Affordable Care Act. Grijalva was a past chair of the House Natural Resources Committee and remained its top Democrat until earlier this year.

Grijalva belonged to the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, per CNN.

In 2010, Grijalva urged an economic boycott of Arizona after Gov. Jan Brewer signed the "show me your papers" law targeted undocumented immigrants, per KPNX. A judge eventually blocked enforcement of the law. His death leaves Democrats with 213 House seats and Republicans 218, per NBC News. In recent months, he had been absent from Congress while undergoing cancer treatment. Democratic Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas died last week, two months after taking office. (More Raul Grijalva stories.)