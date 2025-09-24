SpaceX Carries 3 NASA Satellites to Watch Solar Storms

A cluster of space weather satellites blasted off Wednesday to cast fresh eyes on solar storms that can produce stunning auroras but also scramble communications and threaten astronauts in flight. The three satellites soared from Kennedy Space Center in Florida shortly after sunrise on the same SpaceX rocket. They aimed for a sun-orbiting lookout 1 million miles from Earth, each on its own separate mission, the AP reports. Altogether, the satellites from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, plus related costs, run about $1.6 billion. NASA's Joe Westlake calls the mission "the ultimate cosmic carpool" by sharing a rocket to save money.