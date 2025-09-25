Stockholm Marathon Champ Dies Suddenly at 30

Shewarge Alene, an accomplished marathon runner from Ethiopia, has died at age 30, just months after she won the Stockholm Marathon. "It is with deep sorrow that we have received the news of the passing of Shewarge Alene, the Stockholm Marathon said in an Instagram post. "Shewarge Alene became unwell during a training session and was taken to hospital, where sadly, her life could not be saved." She lived in Mexico but she was training in Ethiopia when she became ill, the Independent reports. After she said she felt unwell and fatigued, Alene was taken to a hospital in Addis Ababa, where she died.