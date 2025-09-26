Cops: Cold-Case Rapist Is Also Cold-Case Killer

A man with a lengthy criminal history has been charged with the 1973 killing of a woman in Connecticut, a few years after receiving a 25-year sentence in another cold case for kidnapping and sexual assault, police said Thursday. George Legere, 77, who is incarcerated at a maximum-security state prison, was charged with murder Wednesday after confessing to stabbing 21-year-old Janet Couture to death in East Hartford while trying to steal money for drugs, police said in an arrest warrant affidavit. "I went into the apartment looking for money and unfortunately the person woke up and recognized me and that left me no choice to do what I did," Legere told police. "I ended up stabbing her."