US to Pull Visa for President Who Told Troops to Defy Trump

The State Department has announced it's revoking Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visa after he participated in a New York protest where he called on American soldiers to disobey President Trump's orders. In a social media post, the department said it was pulling Petro's visa "due to his reckless and incendiary actions." Petro was in New York for the UN General Assembly, the AP reports. During a nearby protest in the city over the war in Gaza, he said, "I ask all the soldiers of the United States' army, don't point your rifles against humanity" and "disobey the orders of Trump."

It was unclear if the decision forced Petro, who returned to Colombia on Saturday, to leave the US earlier than expected. The State Department did not answer questions about whether the revocation would affect future visits. Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, used a post on X addressed to Trump to say that "international law grants me immunity to go to the U.N. and that there should be no reprisals for my free opinion, because I am a free person." Petro also posted "I don't care" about the punishment because he is also a European citizen. That means he does not need a visa to travel to the US.

Colombia's relations with the US became shaky when Trump returned to office, per Reuters, per Reuters, once Petro wouldn't accept US military flights carrying deportees under Trump's immigration policy. Trump threatened to retaliate with higher tariffs and visa suspensions, and Petro's government relented on accepting the deportees. The US is Colombia's biggest trading partner and principal ally against drug trafficking. This week, Petro ripped the US fatal airstrikes on boats in the Caribbean, suggesting they constitute murder.