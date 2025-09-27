Stampede Kills at Least 36 During Rally for Actor-Politician

A stampede at a rally for a popular actor and politician in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu killed at least 36 people and injured 40 others, the state's health minister said late Saturday. Ma Subramanian told the AP that the victims were dead by the time they were taken to a hospital and that the injured were stable. The dead included eight children, Subramanian said. The rally, which officials say was attended by tens of thousands of people, was being addressed by Vijay, one of Tamil Nadu's most successful actors-turned-politician in the district of Karur.

Media reports, quoting local officials, said that as Vijay spoke to the surging crowd, a group of his supporters and fans fell while trying to get close to his bus, causing the stampede. Supporters had gathered at the political rally in intensely hot conditions, and Vijay arrived hours late, officials said. "There was indiscipline" at the rally, Subramanian said, adding that an investigation had been ordered. Quoting officials, the Press Trust of India news agency reported that at least 30 people fainted while Vijay was addressing the rally from atop his campaign vehicle and were rushed in ambulances to hospitals.

Hours later, Vijay offered his condolences. "My heart is shattered," he posted on X. "I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express." Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "unfortunate incident" was "deeply saddening." In southern Indian states, particularly Tamil Nadu, some film stars have larger-than-life status, rooted in the ancient Tamil culture of hero worship and image worship. Many have become politicians, and some have even been given divine status. In 2024, Vijay retired from acting and launched his own political party.