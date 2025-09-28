Apology Follows Rant in Beijing

Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti has issued an apology to Chinese fans over his outburst during a match in Beijing that drew accusations of racism. Musetti snapped at spectators during his China Open round-of-32 match against France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Friday. In a second-set tiebreaker, Musetti grew frustrated at coughing in the stands, reportedly shouting about "these [expletive] Chinese" and gesturing at spectators, NBC News reports. Social media posts criticized Musetti's comments, prompting him to address the situation the following day.

In a statement posted online, the 23-year-old said his remarks were directed at individuals who were disturbing play, not at Chinese people in general. "I realize that the way I expressed myself was wrong and inappropriate, and it hurt many Chinese fans' feelings," Musetti wrote, per the Athletic. "I deeply regret it and feel very remorseful." Despite losing the tiebreaker, Musetti went won the match. On the women's side, American player Taylor Townsend apologized earlier this month for mocking traditional Chinese dishes while in Shenzhen for a tournament.

Musetti has previously faced disciplinary action for unsportsmanlike conduct. In June, he received a warning at the French Open after accidentally kicking a tennis ball at a line judge and subsequently apologized for the incident.