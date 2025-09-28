A Day Before Deadline, Trump, Congressional Leaders to Meet

President Trump and the top congressional leaders from both parties have agreed to meet Monday afternoon, one day before the deadline to avoid a government shutdown. Trump had canceled a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries last week, citing a lack of common ground. This time, Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Schumer, and Jeffries are all expected at the table, Politico reports. Schumer on Sunday called Trump's decision to meet "a good first step" but added caveats.

"Now, if the President at this meeting is going to rant, and just yell at Democrats, and talk about all his alleged grievances, and say this, that, and the other thing, we won't get anything done," Schumer told Meet the Press, per the New York Times. "But my hope is it'll be a serious negotiation." The urgency for a meeting grew after Schumer reached out to Thune on Friday, pressing for Trump's direct involvement in talks. Democrats are focused on extending health insurance subsidies that expire soon, while Republicans are pushing for Senate Democrats to approve a stopgap funding measure the House has already passed, which would buy an additional seven weeks to negotiate larger issues.

Earlier efforts to strike a deal stalled, with all Senate Democrats except Pennsylvania's John Fetterman voting to block the short-term funding bill. In a statement, Schumer and Jeffries reiterated their commitment to preventing a shutdown and addressing what they call the "Republican healthcare crisis," per Politico. Trump has indicated he's willing to talk but doesn't plan to offer Democrats new concessions at this meeting. Asked on CNN whether Trump is willing to negotiate to reach a deal, Johnson wouldn't say. A spending measure would need 60 votes to clear the Senate; Republicans hold 53 seats.