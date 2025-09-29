Another Former FBI Chief May Be in Hot Water

The White House might be going after a second former FBI director. President Trump suggested in a weekend interview with NBC News that the Justice Department is investigating Christopher Wray. The comment comes on the heels of last week's indictment of James Comey . In the phone interview, Trump accused Wray of "inappropriate" actions during his tenure, which ended at the end of the Biden administration.

"I would imagine," Trump responded when asked if the Justice Department was investigating Wray. "I would think they are doing that." The president then referenced unsubstantiated reports in conservative media alleging that hundreds of undercover FBI agents were embedded at the Capitol during the 2021 riot, per the New York Times. "Don't forget, we just found out about all of these FBI agents being there," he said. The reports assert the FBI orchestrated the violence to implicate Trump supporters, a claim that has been refuted by the Justice Department's inspector general.

Kash Patel, the current FBI director, clarified on Fox News that agents only arrived after the riot started to help manage the crowds, though he still accused Wray of misleading Congress. "Agents were sent into a crowd control mission after the riot was declared by Metro Police—something that goes against FBI standards," Patel said. "This was the failure of a corrupt leadership that lied to Congress and to the American people about what really happened." In 2023, Wray addressed the matter before a House panel: "If you are asking if the violence at the Capitol was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources or agents, the answer is no."