Notorious Hackers Try to Recruit BBC Reporter

A BBC cyber correspondent got an up-close look at how cyber criminals court insiders—by becoming a target himself. Joe Tidy, who had previously heard about hackers bribing workers for access, was approached out of the blue via the encrypted app Signal by someone calling themselves "Syndicate" and claiming to represent the notorious Medusa ransomware gang. The group that operates out of Russia or allied states has racked up over 300 victims globally, according to cybersecurity researchers, per the BBC. The offer: give us access to your computer and you'll pocket a cut of any ransom paid by the BBC—first pitched at 15%, then sweetened to 25%. "You wouldn't need to work ever again," Syndicate promised, hinting at a potential windfall in the millions.