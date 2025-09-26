James Comey Responds to Indictment

Former FBI director says he still has faith in the judicial system
Posted Sep 26, 2025 2:00 AM CDT
James Comey: 'I'm Innocent'
FILE - Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, June 8, 2017, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

James Comey responded quickly to his indictment at the hands of the Trump administration, saying in an Instagram video Thursday, "I'm innocent. So let's have a trial." He said he and his family "have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump. But we couldn't imagine ourselves living any other way. We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn't either." He added that he is not afraid, and that "fear is the tool of a tyrant," the BBC reports. More of the latest, plus reactions to the indictment:

  • Trump celebrates: In what the Guardian calls "a sharp departure from the tradition that presidents should not comment on criminal cases," Trump posted on Truth Social that Comey is "[o]ne of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to," calling the move "JUSTICE IN AMERICA!" Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel were also publicly celebrating the indictment.

  • Comey's son-in-law resigns: Troy Edwards quit his job as a federal prosecutor within minutes of the indictment, the AP reports. In his resignation letter (sent to the acting US attorney with no former prosecutorial experience who was hastily appointed by Trump to replace the prosecutor Trump forced out because he refused to prosecute Comey), Edwards said he was leaving his post "to uphold my oath to the Constitution and the country."
  • A marked escalation: With Comey's indictment, which Trump pushed Bondi to carry out, the president's "retribution campaign" has reached new heights, the AP reports. Alongside the indictment, Trump on Thursday directed his administration to crack down on Democratic donors—or, as he calls them, backers of "left-wing terrorism." He has been pushing to classify certain liberal groups as "domestic terrorist organizations," and specifically named George Soros and Reid Hoffman as potential targets, the AP reports.

  • Warnings: Many are warning the Trump administration's moves are dangerous abuses of power. At the Atlantic, David Frum ties the Comey indictment and the moves against liberal groups together, noting that since Charlie Kirk was killed, the administration has made it clear it plans to prosecute people who fund anti-Trump causes.
  • Backstory: The Guardian has a piece tracing how Comey, who once actually helped Trump get elected, became one of the president's biggest enemies. And CNN has an explainer on the specific allegations against Comey.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X