James Comey Responds to Indictment

James Comey responded quickly to his indictment at the hands of the Trump administration, saying in an Instagram video Thursday, "I'm innocent. So let's have a trial." He said he and his family "have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump. But we couldn't imagine ourselves living any other way. We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn't either." He added that he is not afraid, and that "fear is the tool of a tyrant," the BBC reports. More of the latest, plus reactions to the indictment:

Trump celebrates: In what the Guardian calls "a sharp departure from the tradition that presidents should not comment on criminal cases," Trump posted on Truth Social that Comey is "[o]ne of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to," calling the move "JUSTICE IN AMERICA!" Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel were also publicly celebrating the indictment.