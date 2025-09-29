Fetterman Heaps Criticism on Democrats

Sen. John Fetterman is making it clear he's staying put in the Democratic Party, even as he voices discomfort with some of its tactics and rhetoric. On Fox Business Network's Sunday Morning Futures, Fetterman told host Maria Bartiromo that he won't be joining the GOP, though he criticized Democratic leaders threatening a government shutdown over health care spending, per Fox News . Pressed by Bartiromo about whether the Democratic Party has been "hijacked" by extremists, Fetterman distanced himself from Democrats who harshly label Trump supporters, saying , "If you want a Democrat that's going to call people Nazis or fascists… I'm not going to be that guy," per the Hill .

Instead, Fetterman emphasized his preference for "independent thinking and views" regardless of party lines—a quality that has made him an appealing potential recruit for Senate Republicans looking to expand their majority. Fetterman's reputation for bucking party orthodoxy has fueled persistent rumors about a possible switch, but he continues to reject those overtures. "No, I'm not going to switch," he told Bartiromo, underscoring his commitment to remain a Democrat even as he diverges from the party on key issues. On foreign policy, Fetterman reaffirmed his support for Israel as it embarks on a ground invasion of Gaza City, saying he will "follow Israel, just as I've done for now going on two years."