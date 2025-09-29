'Cult-Like' California Group Faces Scrutiny Over Boy's Death

A small California religious group known as His Way Spirit Led Assemblies finds itself under intense scrutiny after the death of a young boy and the disappearance of two members. As the Los Angeles Times reports, the group—led by Darryl Muzic Martin and his wife, Shelly Bailey "Kathryn" Martin—first drew police attention in 2010 when 4-year-old Timothy Thomas died in their care. Medical records list septic shock from a ruptured appendix as the cause, but police in Colton suspect neglect played a role.

Police recommended charges at the time—with a detective leery of what he described as a "cult-like ministry"—but the district attorney declined to prosecute, citing uncooperative group members and conflicting stories. Years later, some former members have revised their statements, saying their earlier accounts were given under pressure, and police have reopened an investigation.

The group also resurfaced in headlines after Emilio Ghanem, a longtime member, vanished in May 2023, per KTLA. His disappearance is being investigated as a possible homicide, and police are looking into friction between him and the group over competing pest-control companies. Police raids on group properties this summer uncovered illegal firearms, though no charges against any group member have been filed. Another former member, Ruben Moreno, went missing in 2019, with few leads to his whereabouts.

story continues below

Neighbors and former associates describe the group as insular, with odd routines and a strict hierarchy. Kathryn Martin describes herself as a "gifted oracle," and the group sees her as "God on earth," per KTLA. The group has a series of videos online.