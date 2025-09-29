One Bit of Good News at Church: No New Victims

It's been 24 hours of grim news out of Grand Blanc Township in Michigan after Sunday's shooting and arson at a Mormon church. But on Monday, authorities were at least able to announce that the casualty count won't rise. After a search of the rubble at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, searchers say no new victims were discovered, reports NBC News. "We still are in the process of clearing out that church, but at this time, everyone is accounted for," said the township's police chief, William Renye.