One Bit of Good News at Church: No New Victims

Everybody is accounted for in Michigan, with 4 dead and 8 injured
Posted Sep 29, 2025 1:02 PM CDT
ATF police stand by the vehicle used to ram the exterior of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025 in Grand Blanc Township, Mich.   (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

It's been 24 hours of grim news out of Grand Blanc Township in Michigan after Sunday's shooting and arson at a Mormon church. But on Monday, authorities were at least able to announce that the casualty count won't rise. After a search of the rubble at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, searchers say no new victims were discovered, reports NBC News. "We still are in the process of clearing out that church, but at this time, everyone is accounted for," said the township's police chief, William Renye.

  • Four people died in the assault, and eight more—ranging in age from 6 to 78—were injured, per the AP. Five of the injured were treated for gunshots and three for smoke inhalation. Two remained in critical condition on Monday.
  • Authorities were still investigating a motive, though White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that the FBI believed the gunman "hated people of the Mormon faith."

