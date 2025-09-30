Amid Octopus Invasion, Some UK Fishermen Are 'Terrified'

Octopuses have unexpectedly taken center stage along England's southern coast, leaving some fishermen delighted and others anxious. Trawlers like Arthur Dewhirst's have seen a surge in octopus hauls, with such catches sometimes boosting weekly earnings by more than $13,000. The cephalopod boom has made Brixham, host to England's largest fish market, something of an octopus hot spot, complete with a new octopus-themed mural and a place on the menu at local restaurants, per the New York Times .

Scientists say climate change may be fueling the trend. Warmer waters off the coast are increasingly suitable for the Mediterranean octopus, a species not usually seen in such numbers in England. "Our little island of Great Britain is becoming increasingly favorable for octopus populations," says University of Bristol marine biologist Steve Simpson. Carli Cocciardi of the Devon Wildlife Trust told the BBC earlier this year that shifts in ocean currents and an uptick in prey availability could also be factors.

Brixham's auction house processed 12,000 tons of octopus between January and August, with one day's catch alone reaching 48 tons, reports the Times. While trawler crews are enjoying the windfall, shellfish fishers have a different perspective, with some even calling it a "plague," per the South China Morning Post. Octopuses aren't just plentiful—they're voracious, and crab and lobster pots have become easy targets. The remains found in traps are a testament to their appetite, creating concern about long-term effects on shellfish stocks.

"They were using the crab pots as a dining room," Barry Young, who runs the fish auction, tells the Times. For now, octopus catches are waning as autumn sets in, and no one knows if the invasion will repeat next year. One local crabber is worried that might be the case, noting, "I personally am terrified."