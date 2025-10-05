Taylor Swift Also Wins at Theaters

This weekend's box office belonged to two undeniable draws: Taylor Swift and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It might have looked like a close matchup of returning champions, but Swift's devoted fanbase once again proved unstoppable. Her film, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, debuted at No. 1 with $33 million in North America, according to Sunday estimates from Comscore, per the AP . The AMC Theatres release—announced only two weeks ago with minimal promotion—served as a companion piece to Swift's 12th studio album, packaging music videos, behind-the-scenes footage, and profanity-free lyric visuals into an 89-minute experience.

The film played at all 540 AMC theaters in the US for three days, ending after Sunday. AMC aired the show in Mexico, Canada, and across Europe. It comes nearly two years after her The Eras Tour concert film opened to $96 million. Meanwhile, Johnson saw a more modest showing. His A24 drama The Smashing Machine, co-starring Emily Blunt, opened in third place with a mere $6 million, behind Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, which earned $11.1 million and has now accumulated $107 million globally. Despite strong reviews and a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival—where Johnson drew praise for portraying MMA legend Mark Kerr—the film marked one of the lowest openings as a lead.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, $33 million. One Battle After Another, $11.1 million. The Smashing Machine, $6 million. Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie, $5.2 million. The Conjuring: Last Rites, $4 million. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba–Infinity Castle, $3.5 million. Avatar: The Way of Water, $3.1 million. The Strangers: Chapter 2, $2.8 million. Good Boy, $2.2 million. Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, $1.7 million.