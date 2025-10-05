Amazon's 'Flying Rivers' Are Faltering. Drought Will Follow

Droughts have withered crops in Peru, fires have scorched the Amazon, and hydroelectric dams in Ecuador have struggled to keep the lights on as rivers dry up. Scientists say the cause may lie high above the rainforest, where invisible "flying rivers" carry rain from the Atlantic Ocean across South America. New analysis warns that relentless deforestation is disrupting that water flow and suggests that continuing tree loss will worsen droughts in the southwestern Amazon, eventually triggering those regions to shift from rainforest to drier savanna, a type of grassland with far fewer trees, per the AP.
"These are the forces that actually create and sustain the Amazon rainforest," said Matt Finer, a senior researcher with Amazon Conservation's Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project, which carried out the analysis.
- Flying rivers: Most of the Amazon's rainfall starts over the Atlantic. Moist air is pushed inland by the steady trade winds that blow west along the equator. The forest then acts like a pump, effectively relaying the water thousands of miles westward as the trees absorb water, then release it back into the air.
- Fragile pump: MAAP researchers found that rainfall patterns depend on when and where the flying rivers cross the basin. In the wet season, their northern route flows mostly over intact forests in Guyana, Suriname, and northern Brazil, keeping the system strong. But in the dry season, when forests are already stressed by heat, the aerial rivers cut across southern Brazil, where deforestation fronts spread along highways and farms, and there simply are fewer trees to help move the moisture along.
- Why it matters: The Amazon rainforest is a vast storehouse for the carbon dioxide that largely drives the world's warming. A shift that could turn the Amazon region from rainforest to savanna would devastate wildlife and Indigenous communities, as well as threaten farming, water supplies, and weather stability far beyond the region.
- Warning signs: The analysis found that southern Peru and northern Bolivia are especially vulnerable. Deforestation is most intense in the Andes, and the loss of trees means less water vapor is carried westward, raising the risk of drought in iconic protected areas such as Peru's Manu National Park. Brazilian climate scientist Carlos Nobre said as much as 50% of rainfall in the western Amazon near the Andes depends on the flying rivers.
- What can be done? Protecting intact forests, supporting Indigenous land rights, and restoring deforested areas are the clearest paths forward, researchers say. "To avoid collapse we need zero deforestation, degradation, and fires—immediately," Nobre said. "And we must begin large-scale forest restoration. ... If we do that, and keep global warming below 2 degrees, we can still save the Amazon." More here.