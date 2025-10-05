Amazon's 'Flying Rivers' Are Faltering. Drought Will Follow

Droughts have withered crops in Peru, fires have scorched the Amazon, and hydroelectric dams in Ecuador have struggled to keep the lights on as rivers dry up. Scientists say the cause may lie high above the rainforest, where invisible "flying rivers" carry rain from the Atlantic Ocean across South America. New analysis warns that relentless deforestation is disrupting that water flow and suggests that continuing tree loss will worsen droughts in the southwestern Amazon, eventually triggering those regions to shift from rainforest to drier savanna, a type of grassland with far fewer trees, per the AP.