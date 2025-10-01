Hunter S. Thompson's Death Is Getting a New Look

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is reopening the case of Hunter S. Thompson's 2005 death, more than two decades after the gonzo journalist was found with a fatal gunshot wound at his Woody Creek home. Thompson, who was 67 at the time, was widely believed to have died by suicide. However, at the request of his widow, Anita Thompson, and on the advice of the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, state authorities will now take a fresh look, reports Colorado Public Radio.

The Aspen Daily News lays out details from three incident reports from 2005 surrounding Thompson's death, which came to light after the writer's son, Juan, reported the shooting, according to Deputy John Armstrong. In one of the reports, Armstrong says that as he pulled into Thompson's driveway to investigate, he heard three gunshots—which Juan said was just him firing into the air to mark his father's death. "Inside, Armstrong found Thompson seated upright in a chair at his kitchen desk, lifeless, with blood around his mouth and chest and splatter on the stove," notes the Daily News. "A handgun was at Thompson's feet, along with a spent shell casing."