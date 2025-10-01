Hunter S. Thompson's Death Is Getting a New Look

Fresh review from Colorado officials follows request from writer's widow, though with no new evidence
Posted Oct 1, 2025 9:25 AM CDT
Updated Oct 5, 2025 7:01 AM CDT
Journalist Hunter S. Thompson, left, and wife Anita Thompson are shown during their civil wedding ceremony on April 23, 2003, in Aspen, Colorado.   (AP Photo/Louisa Davidson, File)

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is reopening the case of Hunter S. Thompson's 2005 death, more than two decades after the gonzo journalist was found with a fatal gunshot wound at his Woody Creek home. Thompson, who was 67 at the time, was widely believed to have died by suicide. However, at the request of his widow, Anita Thompson, and on the advice of the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, state authorities will now take a fresh look, reports Colorado Public Radio.

  • The Aspen Daily News lays out details from three incident reports from 2005 surrounding Thompson's death, which came to light after the writer's son, Juan, reported the shooting, according to Deputy John Armstrong. In one of the reports, Armstrong says that as he pulled into Thompson's driveway to investigate, he heard three gunshots—which Juan said was just him firing into the air to mark his father's death. "Inside, Armstrong found Thompson seated upright in a chair at his kitchen desk, lifeless, with blood around his mouth and chest and splatter on the stove," notes the Daily News. "A handgun was at Thompson's feet, along with a spent shell casing."

  • An autopsy at the time found Thompson's injuries were consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and officials now stress that there's no new evidence of foul play.
  • In a press statement, Sheriff Michael Buglione acknowledged Thompson's lasting influence on the local community and beyond. He says the outside review aims to deliver clarity and offer "peace of mind" to both Thompson's family and fans.
  • Thompson remains a literary icon, best known for Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, among other works. He carved out his own brand of gonzo journalism—placing himself squarely in the middle of the action—most notably when he embedded with the Hells Angels. His unconventional life also saw him mount a bid for Pitkin County sheriff in 1970, running under the "Freak Power" banner and proposing that Aspen be renamed "Fat City."
  • For now, the CBI is keeping quiet about its timeline and progress, saying there won't be interviews until the review wraps up and that the probe will take an "unspecified amount of time," per CNN.

