Can't Remember to Water Your Plants? There's an App for That

Looking to go high-tech in your gardening endeavors? Tools are evolving to incorporate technology—including artificial intelligence—to help us keep plants healthier, avoid unpleasant tasks, and even grow crops indoors over the winter. Here, a quick look at some of these gardening innovations from the AP:
- Mowing: If you don't enjoy mowing the lawn, you can buy a robot to do it for you. Many self-guided mowers, like the Segway Navimow, Husqvarna Automower, and Sunseeker X7, will handle the task on a schedule, run quietly, then return to a charging station without human intervention, beyond the setup. Plus, many can be controlled with a mobile app. Some autonomous lawn mowers use AI technology to adapt to your grass growth. Sensors reroute them around pets, children, patio tables, and garden decor.